Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after purchasing an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 296,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Covanta by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Covanta by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

