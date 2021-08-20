Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $174,000 in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PLx Pharma from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $416.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

