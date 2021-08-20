Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Monro stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.