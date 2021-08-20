Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 398.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.41. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,220 shares of company stock worth $385,322 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

