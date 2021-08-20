Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CUBI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 102,211.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

