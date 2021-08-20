Cutler Group LP Purchases New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.