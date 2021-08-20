cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $7,993.73 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $37,035.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,993.73 or 0.16359022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.58 or 0.00842282 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002134 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.