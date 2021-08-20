CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 287,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.68. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

