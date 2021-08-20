Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CTKB opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

