DA Davidson Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.11 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

