Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 10.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price was up 10.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 9,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,082,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.