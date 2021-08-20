Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DSKIF opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. shares are going to split on Monday, August 30th. The 1.20000004 split was announced on Monday, August 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 30th.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

