Dakota Wealth Management Invests $283,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after buying an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 281,424 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,628,000.

GNR stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.79. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.