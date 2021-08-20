Dakota Wealth Management Invests $643,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,754.13.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,870.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,663.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 92.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,912.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

