Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

