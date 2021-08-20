Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 335 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 180.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,608. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $679.86 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.52 and a 1 year high of $714.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $641.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

