Dakota Wealth Management Takes $433,000 Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,184,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after acquiring an additional 811,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

