Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.