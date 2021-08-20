Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

