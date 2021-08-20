Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

