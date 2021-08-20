DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Aegis

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective cut by Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.35.

DRIO stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $9,923,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $6,860,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

