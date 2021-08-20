Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -778.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,040,812 shares of company stock worth $130,137,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

