Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,591. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -778.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,040,812 shares of company stock valued at $130,137,149. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.