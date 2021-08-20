DATx Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. DATx has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $88,525.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DATx Coin Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

