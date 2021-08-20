David M. Wehner Sells 1,545 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FB opened at $355.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Facebook by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

