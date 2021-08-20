Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops One Day Volume of $42.38 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $276.53 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00008023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00851262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048880 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

