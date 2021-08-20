Decentral Games Trading Up 3.6% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $79.39 million and $2.63 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $260.84 or 0.00554192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00140900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00150481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.89 or 0.99841886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.00909852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.77 or 0.00730390 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,359 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

