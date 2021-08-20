Decentralized Vulnerability Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,984.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $86,984.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

