Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $57,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.