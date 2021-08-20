Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,848 shares of company stock worth $10,739,140. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.