DePay Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 25% against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $117,519.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00137155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00148737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.46 or 0.99844003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00922478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.84 or 0.00711998 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

