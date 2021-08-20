Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Head to Head Review

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

This table compares Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 116.30 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -13.30 Amtech Systems $65.46 million 2.11 -$15.72 million ($0.13) -74.62

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Amtech Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Desktop Metal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amtech Systems has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -0.84% -0.69% Amtech Systems -1.56% -1.43% -1.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Desktop Metal and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20 Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 174.41%. Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.79%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Amtech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Desktop Metal on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments. The Semiconductor segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal processing equipment, including solder reflow ovens, diffusion furnaces, and customer high-temp belt furnaces for use by semiconductor manufacturers, as well as in electronics, automotive and other industries; and wafer polishing equipment and related services. Its products include horizontal diffusion furnaces; and belt furnaces. The SiC/LED segment manufactures and sells consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing of materials, such as silicon wafers for semiconductor products; sapphire substrates for LED lighting and mobile devices; silicon carbide wafers for LED and power device applications; various glass and silica components for 3D image transmission; quartz and ceramic components for telecommunications devices; and medical device components, and optical and photonics applications. The company sells its products through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Quartz Engineering & Materials, Inc. and changed its name to Amtech Systems, Inc. in 1987. Amtech Systems, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.