Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

