Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HLLGY. lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$34.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

