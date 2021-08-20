Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

DPW opened at €59.70 ($70.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.88.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

