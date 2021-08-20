DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 12% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $53,982.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $260.38 or 0.00537993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

