DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s current price.
DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.