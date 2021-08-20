DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $150.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $112.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.