Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.21.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

