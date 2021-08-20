Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.