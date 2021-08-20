DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DLH by 7,383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DLH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DLH by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

