DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. DLocal traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 49958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $11,617,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth about $2,626,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

