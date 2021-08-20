DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 24,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

