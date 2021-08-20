DOGGY Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded 92.7% higher against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and $15.59 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00138441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.05 or 0.00148670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,466.93 or 1.00008416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00922001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.34 or 0.00702268 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,060,659,139 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

