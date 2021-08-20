Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $232.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.