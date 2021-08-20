Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $12.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have commented on CWXZF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 5,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.