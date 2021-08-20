Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $518.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $748,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

