Don-key Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $392,601.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,553,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

