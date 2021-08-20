Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Eaton by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. 5,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

