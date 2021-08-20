Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. 12,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,859. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

