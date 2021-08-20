Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 891 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,392. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.